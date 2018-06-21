Comparison Conflicts: Tories & Patriots and Conservatives & Liberals

press release: Today’s ideological cleavage seems toxic to contemporary political observers and laymen alike. Comparing this bombastic climate to the Loyalists and “Rebels” of the American Revolution seems too tempting to pass without comment. Are the differences today greater or less substantial than those of two and a half centuries ago? Is there likeness in the ideological conflicts? Does one vision portend the future? Are we headed to the same irreparable and climactic split? Mike Jacobs is an associate professor of history at UW-Baraboo. In addition to his typical American History courses, he has taught “The American Revolution from the British Point of View” in Scotland. He has been awarded research, travel, and lecture grants from the Society for Historians of the Early American Republic and has been a featured speaker for the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the United States Daughters of 1812.