press release: Saturday, September 16, 11:00 am,Troy Community Gardens, 500 Block of Troy Drive, Madison (meet under tent near sheds)

Learn about soil care:

Composting in your own plot

Composting at the 3 Troy Garden sites

Sheet mulching

Planting cover crops

There’ll be some clear and straightforward ideas that will help you to feel confident about the process of improving the soil so that your garden will thrive more each year. It’s the humus and the life in the soil that keeps the earth fertile by holding onto nutrients that would otherwise be washed away out of the soil into water bodies. If the soil life is starved by poor soil, microbes do not pass on any food to plants. Until the soil is fed, the plants can’t eat. The event is free and open to all community gardener. Hmong interpreting will be available.