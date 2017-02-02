Composting & Soil Composition

press release: Soil is where it all begins in the garden! Learn to improve your soil through a variety of home composting techniques including hot composting and vermicomposting (worms!). This class covers important information about soil types, nutrients, pH, organic matter, and fertilizers. Taught by Joe Muellenberg & Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension Horticulture Program. The Green Thumb Gardening class series will give you the practical knowledge to keep your home garden thriving! University of Wisconsin Extension educators and local horticulture experts will provide in depth and accessible information for everyone from the novice to the experienced gardener. In spring 2017, classes will be held evenings from 6:30-9:00pm at the Dane County UW-Extension office. Register for the entire class series at a discounted price or individual classes according to your interests.