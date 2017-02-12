× Expand Don Sylvester Con Vivo

press release: con vivo!...music with life, continues their 15th season with a chamber music concert entitled “Capital Europeans” on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. across from Camp Randall. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $18.00 for adults and $15.00 for seniors and students.

con vivo!’s winter concert, “Capital Europeans” features pieces from three distinct European composers each with their own style. Representing Paris, the program includes selections from the Organ Preludes by Darius Milhaud. And from Vienna, the Trio for clarinet, cello and piano by Anton Zemlinsky. The concert will end with a piece forty-six years in the making: from Moscow, the Piano Quintet for strings and piano by Nikolai Medtner. Audience members are invited to join the musicians after the concert for a free reception to discuss the concert.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “With this con vivo! concert, we are performing a Sunday matinee with three unique composers, each with their own musical language. Our Madison audience will be able to hear our musicians up close and personal playing music of extreme delight and depth.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.