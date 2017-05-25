× Expand Don Sylvester Con Vivo

press release: con vivo!...music with life, concludes their 15th season with a chamber music concert entitled “Czech Mix” on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. across from Camp Randall. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Orange Tree Imports: 1721 Monroe St., or at the door for $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for seniors and students.

Maestro John DeMain will conduct 14 musicians for con vivo!’s spring concert, “Czech Mix.” The program features large ensemble pieces by Czech composers Antonín Dvořák and Bohuslav Martinů, and by German composer Louis Spohr. The program includes Nonets for winds and strings by Martinů and Spohr, and the beautiful Serenade for winds and strings by Dvořák. This concert marks Maestro DeMain’s third engagement with con vivo! Music critic John Barker observed during Maestro DeMain’s previous appearance “…this evening was my concert of the year…”(Isthmus 12/27/13) Audience members are invited to join the musicians after the concert for a free reception to discuss the concert.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We are delighted and thrilled to have Maestro John DeMain return to con vivo! to conduct this seldom heard, but glorious music. This is a rare opportunity to hear and see Maestro DeMain work with a small ensemble. We are sure this will once again be a concert to remember.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.