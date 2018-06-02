× Expand Don Sylvester Con Vivo

press release: con vivo!...music with life, concludes their 16th season with music of Bartok, Dvorak, Beethoven and Brahms. The chamber music concert, entitled “Spring Romance” will include duets for viola and cello by Bela Bartok, the Romance for violin and piano by Antonin Dvorak as well as the Romance, Op. 50 for violin and piano by Ludwig van Beethoven. Closing out the evening, the Quintet for clarinet and strings by Johannes Brahms will be performed. The concert takes place on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. across from Camp Randall. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $18.00 for adults and $15.00 for seniors and students. Audience members are invited to join the musicians after the concert for a free reception to discuss the concert. New to this concert: con vivo! will perform in the Chapel at First Congregational Church, creating a more intimate chamber music experience for the audience.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We finish our sixteenth season with music evocative of spring romances. The wonderful Romances for violin and piano by Dvorak and Beethoven are contrasted by miniatures for viola and cello by Bartok that highlight our members in a soloist role. The evening is capped off with the beautiful Clarinet Quintet by Johannes Brahms. What could be a better way to spend a spring evening!”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.