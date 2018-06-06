RSVP for Concert on the Green

press release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra League invites you to join us at Bishops Bay Country Club, the premier golf course with one of the best views of Madison.

GOLF! Compete for a chance to win prizes with your team, and as an individual golfer. Prizes include luxury cars, cash, and clubhouse credits.

MUSIC! Enjoy the Madison Symphony Orchestra in concert overlooking the waters of Lake Mendota at this one-of-a-kind event.

VALUE: Priceless! $300/golfer; $1,200/foursome (includes golf, lunch, reception, dinner, and concert)

Proceeds from this Madison Symphony Orchestra League annual fundraising event help support the MSO’s education and community engagement programs that reach over 23,000 children and adults each year.

For more information, visit madisonsymphony.org/cog,

or call Carole Schaeffer at (608) 212-5869, or Jim Ebben at (608) 833-4683.