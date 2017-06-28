Concerts on the Square

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin

"On the Waterfront," Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra with guest Emily Hauer, violin, Capitol Square's King Street corner. Free.

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin

Music

608-257-0638

