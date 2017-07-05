Concerts on the Square

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin

"Red, White & Boom," Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra with guest Sarah Lawrence, soprano, Capitol Square's King Street corner. Free.

608-257-0638

