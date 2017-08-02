Concerts on the Square
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
"Beethoven's Fifth," Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra with guest Middleton High School Choir, Capitol Square's King Street corner. Free.
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
"Beethoven's Fifth," Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra with guest Middleton High School Choir, Capitol Square's King Street corner. Free.
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
