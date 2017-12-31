Concourse New Year's Eve

Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, the Concourse goes ALL OUT. This year they’re offering an array of package options, including one that includes everything but the overnight stay. That includes a comedy show from Tim Cavanagh, disco from VO5, a DJ dance party, live jazz in the bar, a four-course dinner, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, and of course a midnight champagne toast.

608-257-6000
Google Calendar - Concourse New Year's Eve - 2017-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concourse New Year's Eve - 2017-12-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concourse New Year's Eve - 2017-12-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - Concourse New Year's Eve - 2017-12-31 21:00:00