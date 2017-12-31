Concourse New Year's Eve
Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
When it comes to New Year’s Eve, the Concourse goes ALL OUT. This year they’re offering an array of package options, including one that includes everything but the overnight stay. That includes a comedy show from Tim Cavanagh, disco from VO5, a DJ dance party, live jazz in the bar, a four-course dinner, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, and of course a midnight champagne toast.
