press release:

A celebration of Madison’s vibrant young professional community and local food scene:

CONNECT Madison invites you to the fourth annual Connect Socially, Eat Locally, at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. This evening brings together Madison's delicious local food and drink with its driven young professionals.

Your $25 ticket includes five small plates and two craft beers (or root beers), music, koozie crafts, and more!

At Connect Socially, Eat Locally, we are bringing together 200+ young professionals, five mouth watering local food restaurants, and three thirst quenching craft breweries together for a flavorful night of entertainment and fun!

Guests will enjoy food and drink from: Heritage Tavern; Pasture & Plenty; Monona Bakery & Eatery; Ugly Apple; Gotham's Bagels; Saints Madison Juice Co.; Karben4; J. Henry & Sons Distillery.

Connect Socially, Eat Locally is proud to be the culminating event of Madison's Young Professional Week (YPWeek)!

This is not an event you want to miss. Bring your friends and join us on April 27 at the Lussier Family Heritage Center. This event is open to ages 21+.