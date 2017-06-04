press release: Join The City of Madison Parks Division for a family-friendly event focused on connecting Madison's youth to the great outdoors! This exciting event is part of the community engagement process for the 2018-2022 update to the Parks and Open Space Plan.

This workshop will include an outdoor scavenger hunt and interactive panel discussion, with opportunities for both kids and parents to participate. Local experts will share trends, benefits and opportunities related to environmental education and nature-based play in our community, and we will ask for YOUR input on what's working, what's not, and what opportunities you see to continue connecting kids to nature in Madison.

We are grateful to be joined by several local experts on environmental education, including:

Tim Nelson, Chair of Wild Warner

Staff implementing the Connecting Children to Nature Initiative at City of Madison Parks and Public Health – Madison & Dane County

Anke Keuser, UW-Madison Nelson Institute of Environmental Studies, nature-based education

Nola Walker, CEO Eco-Cultural Connections LLC, specializing in facilitating inclusive environmental initiatives

Emily Peffer, Coordinator for Experiential Learning and Environmental Programs at Madison School and Community Recreation

*This event is best for ages 10+. There will be an outdoor scavenger hunt, snacks, and opportunities for kids to share their ideas and input during the panel discussion. Please come ready to share your unique perspectives, concerns and ideas as users of Madison's parks!

If you are unable to register online, you are still welcome to attend.