RSVP for Connecting Teens Living with Type 1 Diabetes with Support and Mentoring

press release: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 6-8 pm, American Family Children’s Hospital Community Room 1335 (First Floor), 1675 Highland Avenue

Event for teens age 13-17 who are living with diabetes, and their parents, to give us feedback on how a mentoring program might support their health and wellbeing. Includes dinner and a discussion led by the American Family Children’s Hospital Pediatric Endocrinology Team.

Attend in person or by phone (dinner for guests attending in person). This event is free, but registration is required. Complimentary parking is available in the American Family Children’s Hospital Parking Ramp. Register online by June 4 at: uwhealthkids.org/teen2teen

QUESTIONS? Please contact Theresa Duhr at (608) 263-9059 or tmduhr@pediatrics.wisc.edu