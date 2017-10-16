Connection and Intention Through Watercolor Drop Mandalas

DREAM BIG: Spend an evening of mindfulness and creation at DreamBank! Life coach Theresa Kim will guide you through an encouraging and grounding experience using watercolor drop mandalas. Mandalas are about finding wholeness, peace, strength and balance. Using the depth and flow of watercolors, you’ll create your own completely unique mandala. No art skills are required — this event is about reflection and creating an extraordinary life. Please register, as seats are limited. This event is perfect for guests ages 16 and up.