Connection & Intention Through Collage Cards

Dream Big: An intention is an aim that guides action. As we move into the holidays, and into a new year, what is it that you are aiming for? More peace? More ease? More joy? Come join us in creating collage cards that will solidify your intentions, and be tangible guides as you decide what actions to take (or not to take). Don’t worry, this process doesn’t require any artistic skills! However, please register, as seats are limited. This event is perfect for guests ages 16 and up.