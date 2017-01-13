RSVP for CONNECTion: Laugh & Learn

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

Since 2013, CONNECT Madison has been thrilled to host Greater Madison’s premiere event for emerging leaders and those who support their growth and development. This event is designed to connect business and community leaders with up and coming emerging local talent.

Our 2017 CONNECTion event will feature keynote speaker Kevin Farley, comedian, actor, writer and director. Born in Madison, Kevin studied at the famous Second City in Chicago.  It wasn't long after that he began his career in the entertainment industry. When Farley is not writing screenplays, producing, directing, or on set filming, he is on stage doing stand-up comedy.

We are excited to have Kevin join us at this event where he will share his story about making it in the entertainment industry. You will not want to miss this event! Not only will you be laughing along, you will also be learning key skills to reach your goals in any field.

Event includes a plated dinner.

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

