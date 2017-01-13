Connections: Building LGBTQ+ Relationships

press release: Proud Theater, Wisconsin's premier LGBTQ+ Youth Theater organization, in collaboration with the Outreach LGBT Community Center, Trinity United Methodist Church, PFLAG-Madison, and the First United Methodist Church of Madison, will hold its second annual LGBTQ+ intergenerational conference, 'Connections: Milestones'. The event is open to members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, and will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Avenue, from 9am to 4:30pm.

Designed to bring together multiple generations of the LGBTQ+ community, Connections was developed in 2016 with the express purpose of building positive bonds among LGBTQ+ community members of all ages. The conference is a laid back day of fun, storytelling, and interactive activities that explore the intersectionality between LGBTQ+ generations and promotes mutual sharing and understanding between all who attend. This year, the Connections conference will focus on the many milestones that define the LGBTQ+ community - both globally and personally. Lunch and snacks will be served throughout the day.

"We had a tremendous amount of fun at last year's conference, getting to know so many people in our community," Brian Wild, Proud Theater executive director, commented recently, "The experience of hearing so many amazing life stories and having the youth and elders of our community bond through personal storytelling was incredibly inspiring. We can't wait to see what happens this year!"

Registration for 'Connections: Milestones' will begin on Monday, January 9, 2017, and registration forms can be requested by sending an email to reservations@proudtheater.org. Space is limited, and a donation between $5 and $20 dollars is suggested to attend. Parking is available at the Dayton/Pinckney Ramp across from the church; however, parking at the church is reserved for those with special mobility needs.

Event organizers are also looking for a diversity of volunteers to assist in the development of the conference, as well as to help out on the day of the event. If interested in volunteering or becoming part of the development team, send inquiries to info@proudtheater.org.

If you would like to become a financial sponsor of the event, tax-deductible donations can be sent to Proud Theater-Connections at PO Box 6306, Monona WI 53716, or made via PayPal through the link on the Proud Theater website. Various levels of sponsorship are available, and all donations should be specified for the Connections event when submitted.

For more information on 'Connections: Milestones', visit www.proudtheater.org, the Proud Theater Facebook page, or contact Proud Theater via email at info@proudtheater.org or by calling 608-222-9086.