Connections Count: Reaching the Hearts of Our Children through Conscious Discipline

press release: A poor connection is better than no connection. The need for connection drove DJ Batiste to a life that included violence, gangs and high-risk behaviors.

DJ speaks from the perspective of the “at risk” child. Punitive measures, including suspensions, expulsions, alternative school, and the juvenile justice system, did nothing to impact him. His life was transformed by one teacher who saw his behavior as a cry for help—one teacher armed with the skills of Conscious Discipline®.

DJ’s teacher, Kennedy Award Winner Donna Porter, will join him to address community leaders, parents and teachers. This presentation will be of value for all who want to move past punitive measures and gain the skills needed to change our community, one child at a time.