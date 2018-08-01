RSVP for Consent Culture

press release: We are very pleased and excited to announce the opening for registration of the first annual 2018 Consent Culture Conference on August 9 and 10! Hosted by GSAFE which is dedicated to creating justice in schools for LGBTQ youth, and Edgewood College, the Consent Culture Conference strives to generate and engage conversation among leading healthcare advocates. Historically, Wisconsin has had a national reputation for pioneering efforts to improve the public’s health. GSAFE and Edgewood College are excited to collaborate with statewide partners to deepen this work through the first annual 2018 Consent Culture Conference. We aim to advance shared action on conditions that advance health equity, harassment free work places, and community well-being.

OPEN TO ALL educators and professionals who want to understand consent as the basis for human interactions. Workshops and keynote speakers will include dialogue and discussions regarding informed consent, consent in the workplace, disclosures, power dynamics, choice, healthy relationships, medically accurate and inclusive sex-education, bodily autonomy, the politics of consent and consent in early childhood. Attendees will have opportunities to contemplate the implications of consent as it relates to professional relationships with co-workers, supervisors, supervisees and constituents. Participants will also be challenged and encouraged to reflect on consent as a means to achieve social justice.

Those who are interested in registering can register at online at https://bit.ly/2sSJBTd. The fee for early registration, open until July 9, is $425. June 21st to August 1 will be a $500 registration fee, and if you are only interested in registering for a single day, we are offering a limited amount of single day registration tickets for $250.

For more information, please feel free to contact Ali Muldrow and Missy Mael at ali@gsafewi.org and mmael@edgewood.edu, respectively, or at 122 East Olin Avenue, Suite 290, Madison WI 53713. To contact by phone, please call 608-661-4141. Please also visit www.gsafewi.org.