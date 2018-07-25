Conservation LIstening Session

press release: Summer is here! Time for a dip in your favorite lake, a paddle on your favorite stream, and a line in your favorite fishing spot. There's nothing better than summer in Wisconsin. And, there's no better time to come together to protect the state we love.

Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters staff will be touring nine communities this summer, and we need to hear from you! The 2018 Conservation Listening Sessions will help define the issues you care about, shape strategy for the next legislative session, and help protect the Wisconsin you love.

Last legislative session you protected kids from toxic lead. You helped families replace manure-polluted wells. You helped pass improved manure spreading rules. Still, the fight is far from over. Contaminated drinking water, lakes and rivers draining away, mining, and threats to public lands will continue next legislative session. That's why we need your help again.

We want to hear what's important to you. What natural resources issues are you facing in your community? What do you see as the most important issues to tackle? What public health issues do you have to contend with? Is your community livable or do you struggle for basic resources? How can we – from local organizations to statewide groups – partner collaboratively and strategically to win for conservation? Join fellow conservation-minded citizens and local organizations to weigh-in and make sure your voice is heard. Each session will be followed by informal drinks and further discussion.

RSVP today for these listening sessions:

RSVP: Eau Claire Listening Session

Wednesday, July 11th, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library

Waukesha Listening Session: Thursday, July 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m, Waukesha Public Library

Green Bay Listening Session: Monday, July 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Brown County Library

Madison Listening Session: Wednesday, July 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Madison Public Library

Stevens Point Listening Session: Monday July 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Portage County Public Library

Spring Green Listening Session: Wednesday August 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Spring Green Public Library

Ashland Listening Session: Monday, August 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Vaughn Public Library

Milwaukee Listening Session: Wednesday, August 8, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Milwaukee Public Library, Center Street Branch

Appleton Listening Session: Thursday, August 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Appleton Public Library

Our conservation community is as strong as our collective knowledge, resources, and strategy. Our shared values of clean air, clean water, and clean government need to be represented by the policy decisions our elected officials make. Let's go into the next legislative session with a united, proactive agenda.