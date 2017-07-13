Conservation on Tap

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Comin' up every third Thursday of the month! Conservation On Tap is an opportunity for conservation enthusiasts to connect across agencies and fields, for young professionals to network and get tapped into greater conservation efforts, and for non-professional conservation practitioners to get engaged. Come and chat, hope to see you there! #ConservationBuzz

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
