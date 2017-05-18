press release:

Thursday, May 18th, 4:30-6:30 pm, Gates and Brovi, 3205 Monroe St.

Comin' up very third Thursday of the month! Conservation On Tap is an opportunity for conservation enthusiasts to connect across agencies and fields, for young professionals to network and get tapped into greater conservation efforts, and for non-professional conservation practitioners to get engaged. Come and chat, hope to see you there! #ConservationBuzz