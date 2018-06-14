Conservation on Tap
Nomad World Pub 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Come out to Nomad next Thursday for this special edition of Conservation On Tap featuring Tricia Fry! Tricia is a Ph.D. student at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, studying polar bear health with the Goldberg Lab. Tricia spends her field research far up north at the Southern Beaufort Sea - come hear about her adventures and research!
