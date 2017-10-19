Conservation on Tap
Conservation On Tap OCTOBER is featuring an organization near you! Wade Moder, Executive Director of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will kick off the social with an introduction to USRWA and the state of waterway conservation. We’ll chat about invasive species, farmers’ best practices, the reality of citizen science and more! Join us Thursday, October 19th at One Barrel Brewing.
