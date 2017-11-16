press release: Join conservation professionals this Thursday (Nov. 16) to chat about conservation issues in Wisconsin! There are many current legislative concerns to discuss, plus we'll introduce you to the new conservation organization, Green Fire. If you’re potentially interested in joining, WSCB will supply and submit your Green Fire Membership Form at Conservation On Tap (membership ranges from $25 for students to $40 for professionals - we provide the form, you provide the check). See you this week for the #ConservationBuzz!