press release: Former radio talk show host Charlie Sykes will discuss his upcoming book and much more during Conservatism in the Age of Trump on Monday, September 18 at UW-Madison's Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard Street.

The hour-long presentation begins at 4:30 p.m. in the DeLuca Forum, with a reception afterward. Sykes' ninth book, How the Right Lost its Mind, is scheduled for release October 3. In it, he presents an impassioned and thoughtful account of how the United States' conservative movement came to lose its values.

A regular contributor to MSNBC, Sykes was one of the state's top-rated radio talk show hosts for 23 years before resigning in December 2016. He has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Politico, and other national publications.

Sykes' visit is part of the Wisconsin Writer in Residence program, with funding from the University of Wisconsin Foundation. Pre-registration is a preferred but not required via email to Bridget Pirsch or by calling 608-265-2658.