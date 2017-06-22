Conserving Monarch Butterflies: All Hands on Deck

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: UW-Madison Arboretum Talk: Conserving Monarch Butterflies: All Hands on Deck. The monarch butterfly population has significantly declined over the last 20 years, primarily due to loss of breeding habitat in the north central U.S. Researchers, citizens, and government agencies are studying how much more habitat is needed. Laura Lukens and Kyle Kasten will discuss these efforts, their research, and the role of citizen science. The speakers, from Monarch Joint Venture and U of MN Monarch Lab, study monarch habitat restoration and work on a national citizen science program. Please preregister. Meet at the Visitor Center.  UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison, (608) 263-7888.

