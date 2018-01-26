press release: January 26-February 4, 2018

Tickets on sale now: Adults–$35, Students–$20

What if one moment—or one word—shifted the universe, altering your whole life? Walk into the world of Constellations where metaphysics and love intermingle. Through a dizzying series of vignettes, an intimate and imaginative romance unfolds across time and space, charting the limitless possibilities of a single relationship.

Director Tyler Marchant says he was drawn to the project because it’s all about choices. “What we say and what we do matters in our personal relationships. This play explores a variety of choices that can be made within a moment—some will alter everything that comes after.”

He continued, “I hope that audiences see this production and think of how their lives are playing out, consider other paths that they might have taken, and ultimately look at themselves with more empathy.” He smiled, “Maybe some audience members will even consider new paths that they may try in the future.”

Constellations will feature actors Marcus Truschinski and Andrea San Miguel.