Container Gardening
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
A certified Master Gardener Volunteer from Dane Co. UW-Extension will talk about the advantages and disadvantages of different container types, container soils and their characteristics, watering and fertilizing schedules, plants that are well suited for containers and container design. Speakers are graduates of the Dane County UW-Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program which trains community volunteers in a broad range of horticultural subjects so they can bring this knowledge to the public.
