Contemplative Cancer Support Group

Joyful Path Meditation & Healing Center, Blue Mounds 11000 Division St. , Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

press release: Second and Fourth Mondays, 10 am

If you have experienced a cancer diagnosis and are in any phase of treatment or recovery, you are invited to experience this supportive environment where we will use conversation and simple mind-body tools to help deal with life’s challenges. This group will ease the burden of a busy schedule by fulfilling multiple roles—support group, meditation instruction, and community. The main emphasis in the group will be non-sectarian although the group facilitator may draw on techniques from various mind-body or spiritual traditions, such as mindfulness, deep relaxation or breath techniques. Interested participants can join at any time, but are asked to call ahead of time or to register online. The group will meet for approximately six weeks after which a more formalized structure will be adopted. This is a unique opportunity for participants to help to shape the direction of the group.

About Lisa Schoenwetter

Retired UCC Minister and interfaith chaplain Lisa Schoenwetter will facilitate the group. During her professional career, Lisa led many support groups that dealt with a variety of issues. Her primary qualifcation for leading this group is that she survived a very rare and aggressive sarcoma ten years ago. She is a passionate believer in the power of love and companionship to heal mind, body and spirit.

