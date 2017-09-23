Conundrum, Wurk
Sconniebar 1421 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Free.
press release: Conundrum is out of Milwaukee. We are Conundrum, a psychedelic rock group from Milwaukee who combine all types of music from jazz to electronic to progressive to fusion to ambient. Guitarist, Alex, brings unmatched energy to the stage by utilizing close to 20 guitar pedals to create electrifying sounds that captivate an audience. Charlie, the drummer, adds another level of complexity to the mix through his incredibly fast, yet precise drumming. Nathan fills in the melodic spaces on the keys while Owen's heavy bass lines and vocals tie everything together.
Alex Klosterman - Guitar
Owen Reed - Bass/Vocals
Charlie Celenza - Drums
Nathan Toth - Keys
Wurk is out of Madison.Wurk is a six-piece funk fusion band striving to bring musical complexity and irresistible grooves to the forefront of the Madison music scene.
Frank Laufenberg - Guitar, Vocals
Miles Morkri - Keyboard, Vocals
Max Morkri - Drumset
Ryley Buchanan - Synths, Vocals
Carl Hipenbecker - Trumpet, Vocals
Casey Seymour - Bass Guitar