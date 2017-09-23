Conundrum, Wurk

Free.

press release: Conundrum is out of Milwaukee. We are Conundrum, a psychedelic rock group from Milwaukee who combine all types of music from jazz to electronic to progressive to fusion to ambient. Guitarist, Alex, brings unmatched energy to the stage by utilizing close to 20 guitar pedals to create electrifying sounds that captivate an audience. Charlie, the drummer, adds another level of complexity to the mix through his incredibly fast, yet precise drumming. Nathan fills in the melodic spaces on the keys while Owen's heavy bass lines and vocals tie everything together.

Alex Klosterman - Guitar

Owen Reed - Bass/Vocals

Charlie Celenza - Drums

Nathan Toth - Keys

Wurk is out of Madison.Wurk is a six-piece funk fusion band striving to bring musical complexity and irresistible grooves to the forefront of the Madison music scene.

Frank Laufenberg - Guitar, Vocals

Miles Morkri - Keyboard, Vocals

Max Morkri - Drumset

Ryley Buchanan - Synths, Vocals

Carl Hipenbecker - Trumpet, Vocals

Casey Seymour - Bass Guitar