press release: Conversations About Conservation: The Wonderful Fishes of the Sugar River

Enjoy a beer, relax, and learn about the multitude of fish species that call the Upper Sugar River Watershed home.

The "Conversations About Conservation" series provides a forum where the public engages experts in an informal, two-way conversation about important issues of the day relating specifically to the Upper Sugar River Watershed in southwest Dane County. Speakers provide 15 or 20-minutes of opening remarks, then the floor is opened for questions, letting the audience join the conversation. The result is a dynamic, engaging community gathering.