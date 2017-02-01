Conversations about Conservation

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

The "Conversations About Conservation" series provides a forum where the public engages experts in an informal, two-way conversation about important issues of the day relating specifically to the Upper Sugar River Watershed in southwest Dane County. Learn about new and exciting citizen science research on dragonflies, water quality and habitat in the Upper Sugar River Watershed (USRW) with implications for protection, conservation and restoration of habitat critical for dragonflies. This series of conversations are always free, fun and open to everyone! We hope you'll join us at Wisconsin Brewing Company, but if you can’t join us in person, you can still watch the show and ask questions on line.

Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

608-848-1079

