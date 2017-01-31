Cookies and Cream

Google Calendar - Cookies and Cream - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cookies and Cream - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cookies and Cream - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cookies and Cream - 2017-01-31 18:00:00

Buy tickets

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Madison College’s Entrepreneurship Center’s Chef Series, Cookies and Cream with Mindy Segal

Madison College Demonstration Kitchen, Room B1285, 1701 Wright Street, Madison

Nationally known chef Mindy Segal, owner of HotChocolate restaurant in Chicago, talk about her journey as an entrepreneur and demonstrate some of her award-winning pastry skills.

“Cookies and Cream with Mindy Segal” is free (limited seats available) to Madison College students. A limited number of tickets are also available to the public for $25 on Eventbrite.

Info

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Lectures & Seminars
Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

608-246-6337

Buy tickets

Google Calendar - Cookies and Cream - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cookies and Cream - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cookies and Cream - 2017-01-31 18:00:00 iCalendar - Cookies and Cream - 2017-01-31 18:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer