press release: Madison College’s Entrepreneurship Center’s Chef Series, Cookies and Cream with Mindy Segal

Madison College Demonstration Kitchen, Room B1285, 1701 Wright Street, Madison

Nationally known chef Mindy Segal, owner of HotChocolate restaurant in Chicago, talk about her journey as an entrepreneur and demonstrate some of her award-winning pastry skills.

“Cookies and Cream with Mindy Segal” is free (limited seats available) to Madison College students. A limited number of tickets are also available to the public for $25 on Eventbrite.