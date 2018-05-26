Cooking with Chef Lily
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Ages 9-12: Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids and families. Participants will whip up some of Lily's favorite fun recipes. Theme: Flavors of the Caribbean. Vegetarian option and nut free. Register online or call 288-6160 to register. Cooking with Kids is funded in part by a grant from CUNA Mutual Foundation.
Info
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Kids & Family