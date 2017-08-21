Cooking with the Kids

press release:

Join The Kids Chef Lily Kilfoy in this hands-on cooking class for kids ages 5-8 years old, at 10 am or noon (ages 9-12, 2 pm). In this class, we’ll work in groups to create a variety of recipes that are perfect for a superb summer picnic. Lily gets kids in the kitchen and introduces them to healthy foods through delicious dishes and thoughtful themes. Participants will learn about different foods and where they come from, as well as kitchen safety, how to follow recipes, and how to use an assortment of tools. Recipes are vegetarian and nut free.