Cooksville Walking Tour

press release: The LGBT Senior Alliance is sponsoring a special outing and picnic on Sunday, June 3rd, 3:00-6:00 pm. Please join us for a very informative tour of this historic site followed by good food and conversation. Grilled hamburgers and brats plus beverages will be provided. Bring salads, side dishes or desserts to share.

Cooksville, "the town that time forgot", was built before the Civil War on the New England model around the village green. Most of the 1840's houses surrounding the green still stand and are restored to their original quaint beauty. After touring the village, go back in time and sit under the oak grove on the village green picnicking.

Join local historian, Larry Reed on a walking tour around the village and see the interior of his antique filled home, the Van Buren House (1848), the Schoolhouse (1886), the General Store, (1847), and the Cooksville Church (1879), as well as the Public Square and exteriors of about 20 historic buildings. Larry has pictures of the village taken more than 100 years ago.

The tour will be offered only at 3:30 pm. In addition to the tour, visit a local hobby farm with wild and exotic animals. The Cooksville Country Store cannot be missed. Probably the oldest continuously run general store in Wisconsin, it offers a variety of grocery products and lots of natural/Amish goodies (try the homemade fudge).

Directions: Take Hwy 14 south from Madison to Hwy 59; turn left (east). Proceed east on Hwy 59 for four miles to the Public Square and Schoolhouse on the corner of Hwy 59 and Church Street and park near the Schoolhouse.

Alternately you can take Hwy 51 south from Madison; turn right (south) on Hwy 138 in Stoughton. Cooksville is six miles ahead at the intersection of Hwy 59 and Hwy 138. Turn left (east) on Hwy 59 for two blocks to the corner with Church Street.

For more information, please call OutReach at 255-8582 and ask for Steve or Angie.

Also e-mail at angier@lgbtoutreach.org