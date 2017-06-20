Coordinating Your Charitable Goals: Recommendations From Trusted Advisors

press release:

Learn more about charitable giving from a number of qualified advisors. Topics will help you better understand how to initate a planned giving strategy, choose the most tax efficient strategy for your charitable contributions, and fit charitable planning into your retirement strategy. The event will include a Q&A and complementary breakfast. Registration is free. RSVP required to events@mplfoundation.org or 608.266.6318.

Advisors: Julie Bogle, Partner at Smith & Gesteland LLP; Colin Nemeth, Senior Director of Development at University of Wisconsin Foundation; Meg Prestigiacomo, Vice President and Financial Advisor at Robert W. Baird & Co.; Melissa Selinger, Attorney and Founder of Selinger & Brunette, LLC