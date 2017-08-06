Copa del Cura

press release: We're back! After last year's wildly successful fundraiser for St. Baldrick's Foundation where we raised almost $1500 for childhood cancer research, we're partnering with the fantastic Cask & Ale for round two.

https:// www.stbaldricks.org/ fundraisers/copadelcura

The tournament will be played at Cask and Ale. A bracket will be drawn from the first 32 registrants to donate at least $30 via the link above (every minimum $30 donated gets a spot - list your name and any others you're registering on your donation). Additional donations after the bracket is full will be placed on a waiting list in case there are no-shows. ALL proceeds are going to St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The tournament will be single-elimination with a playoff for 3rd place. There will be prizes for the top 3 places and probably swag, and all of the proceeds go toward childhood cancer research. Win-win-win. We'll be playing on PS4; the only platform option for this tournament due to time and equipment constraints.

Logistics: Be at Cask and Ale by 11:45 am - we'll have the bracket ready and the first 3 games will kick off at 12 noon. If you're planning on bringing friends, just know we have fire code restrictions. If you're registered, you'll get in. All the more reason to get to Cask and Ale at 11:45.

There will be 3 consoles going simultaneously.

Tourney Rules: Each game will have 5 min halves, allow three 30-second pauses each player for subs and *only* when ball is out of bounds. Ties will go to shootout after regulation. Difficulty will be set to Legendary which only affects AI (and helps one person not run away with the game). 2 min max for setup (setting lineups). No interfering with other player (blocking their view, bumping into them, etc. i.e.: don't be a dick). We will have one of the organizers watching every match at each of the 3 consoles making sure the games move along at a good pace and that there's no funny stuff.

Players can pick any professional club they like in each match (no national teams or legends-type teams) and duplicates will be allowed until semifinals; from there on we'll do a coin toss to determine who picks first. Once we hit quarterfinals, we'll do 6 min halves.