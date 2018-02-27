RSVP for Coping with Sloping

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Do you have a challenging yard that is better suited for goats than humans? Is your lawn unsafe to mow due to the steep slope? Reclaim lost ground and turn a frustrating slope into a dramatic asset with ideas shared by Paul Ganshert, registered landscape architect from Ganshert Nursery & Landscapes. He will discuss various options and materials to solve your difficult landscape slope problems.

Tuesday, March 6, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: February 27

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-14

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
