RSVP for Coping with Sloping

press release: Do you have a challenging yard that is better suited for goats than humans? Is your lawn unsafe to mow due to the steep slope? Reclaim lost ground and turn a frustrating slope into a dramatic asset with ideas shared by Paul Ganshert, registered landscape architect from Ganshert Nursery & Landscapes. He will discuss various options and materials to solve your difficult landscape slope problems.

Tuesday, March 6, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: February 27

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-14