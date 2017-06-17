Cops & Bobbers
Lakeview Park, Middleton 6300 Mendota Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Thanks to our partnership with the Middleton Optimist Club, and various other local sponsors, we are excited to invite you to Cops 'n Bobbers. At this free event, held at Lakeview Park on Saturday, June 17, from 8am to 1pm, children & parents can share quality time in a one-on-one activity with some of our officers.
- FREE fishing rod, reel & bobber for the first 150 kids age 15 & under
- FREE bait provided by Ace Hardware Middleton Springs
- FREE bobbers from Keva Sports Center & Ace Hardware
- FREE food provided by Chick-Fil-A West Towne
- Beverages provided by Metcalfe's Market & Costco
- Fun contests & prizes including BIG & LITTLE fish contest
- Please bring your own fishing gear if you have it
RAIN DATE: Saturday, June 24th from 8am to 1pm
Also participating: VFW Middleton Post, Reach-a-Child, Middleton Public Library, Rubin for Kids and more!
For more information, contact Jesse at 608-217-1681 or email MiddletonOptimists@gmail.com
Info
Lakeview Park, Middleton 6300 Mendota Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map