Cops & Bobbers

press release: Thanks to our partnership with the Middleton Optimist Club, and various other local sponsors, we are excited to invite you to Cops 'n Bobbers. At this free event, held at Lakeview Park on Saturday, June 17, from 8am to 1pm, children & parents can share quality time in a one-on-one activity with some of our officers.

FREE fishing rod, reel & bobber for the first 150 kids age 15 & under

FREE bait provided by Ace Hardware Middleton Springs

FREE bobbers from Keva Sports Center & Ace Hardware

FREE food provided by Chick-Fil-A West Towne

Beverages provided by Metcalfe's Market & Costco

Fun contests & prizes including BIG & LITTLE fish contest

Please bring your own fishing gear if you have it

RAIN DATE: Saturday, June 24th from 8am to 1pm

Also participating: VFW Middleton Post, Reach-a-Child, Middleton Public Library, Rubin for Kids and more!

For more information, contact Jesse at 608-217-1681 or email MiddletonOptimists@gmail.com