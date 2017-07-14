CORE Consultants' Circle is now CORE Circle of Transformational Practice: Through listening and engagement with our network we have become clear that CORE's work is about supporting the core strengths of individuals, organizations, and communities to bring about social transformation towards well being for all. To do this we gather together to reflect, build relationships, and discover and practice our community's strengths at the intersection of personal and systems change. In this process, our Consultants' Circle has evolved into our new Circle of Transformational Practice (CTP).

CHANGE in LOCATION for July: Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice, 30 W. Mifflin St., #702

Mindfulness for an Inclusive, Just, and Sustainable World: How do we connect mindfulness to the work of justice and sustainability? Join Lisa Baker, Lead Coordinator of the Mindfulness Summit (March 31, 2017) at Edgewood College, and Planing Team member Nola Walker as they share their story in creating space to envision and explore inclusive strategies to transform ourselves and our systems. Through practice, reflection, and dialogue we will explore ways in our daily lives that we practice “being,” “beholding,” and “belonging” as well as ways to carry this work forward both individually and collectively.

Facilitators: Lisa Baker and Nola Walker

PLEASE NOTE THE CHANGE IN LOCATION FOR THIS MONTH'S GATHERING!

Our usual meeting space in the library is not available this month. We're very pleased to be welcomed by the Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice (WNPJ) to use their space this month.

