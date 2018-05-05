CORP Mountain Bike Fundraiser

Machinery Row Bicycles 601 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: CORP's annual mountain bike party will once again be held at Machinery Row Bicycles! All proceeds help improve local mountain biking through the work of Capital Off Road Pathfinders, Inc. (CORP) to build, maintain and advocate for our area's off-road bike trails.

What to expect:

- Ale Asylum and Door County beer, and other refreshments

- Slide food cart onside

- Famous bottomless door prizes 

6-9 pm, May 5, Ma chinery Row Bicycles  601 Williamson St, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$20 gets you in the door, free refreshments, and a door prize ticket

