Performances are November 17, 18, and 30, December 1 & 2, 7 - 9, 14 - 16. All shows are at 8pm and cost $11. There will be no shows on Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets and more information are available at bstonline.org.

press release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present Corruption Ball, Kip Price’s absurd political satire, directed by John Siewert. It’s the night of Jack Carter’s inaugural ball after his surprise election to the Senate. Little does he know that winning the election is the easiest part of becoming a senator. Now he has to go through several initiation rites. Will he pass? Will he fail? Or will it all tumble down around him?

Loryn Jonelis plays Senator Jack Carter, the naive outsider with a secret past. Heather Jane Farr plays Plutonium, the firebrand dominatrix who bends the senate to her will. Doug Reed plays six different roles, all while wearing a fabulous ball gown. The cast also features Heather Renken, Malissa Petterson, Janine Gardner, and Desmond Hawkins.

“It will make you laugh, and it will make you think”, said director John Siewert. “It’s a satirical take on current politics that doesn’t involve Donald Trump.”

Author Kip Price is a software developer by day. Corruption Ball is Price's second show performed at Broom Street, following their debut black & white. John Siewert has directed many shows in Madison, including Perfect Arrangement, Time Stands Still, The Undertow, and Ten Dollar House.