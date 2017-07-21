Free.

press release: Cosmic Strings is a Jam-Folk trio out of Madison featuring Emma Bemis, Spencer Houghton and Tyler Willenbrink. Cosmic Strings plays a variety of musical styles and genres, mixing traditional folk songs with classic gems and sparkling original tunes. Spencer's melodic lead lines flow seamlessly over Emma Bee's strong rhythm guitar and clear, warmly expressive vocals and sweet harmonies while Tyler’s dynamic rhythm on drums adds a powerfully emotional energy that can be felt to your bones. You don’t wanna miss Cosmic Strings!