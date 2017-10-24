Cover Crops and Manure Management after Corn Silage Field Day

press release: Yahara Pride Farms and Dane County UW-Extension and Land and Water Resources Department will be hosting a field day on October 24th from 1-4pm at G&N Endres Dairy Farm at 5874 Cuba Valley Road, Waunakee.

The field day will include:

• Spring barley cover crops seeded by airplane, prior to corn silage harvest, and by drill, post-harvest.

• T- K Ag Works demonstrating low disturbance injection of manure into growing cover crops.

• Representatives from the Natural Resource Conservation Service using a rainfall simulator to demonstrate how differences in residue management and cover crops impact soil erosion and water infiltration rates.

• Kevin Shelley from the UW Pest and Nutrient Management Program sharing results of a 5 year research project looking at the value of a rye cover crop as an alternative forage for dairy cattle when it is double cropped with corn silage

This field day is free but we are asking for an RSVP to estimate numbers, johnson.heidi@countyofdane.com , 608-224-3716