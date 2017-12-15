Cover Girl

press release:

USA | 1944 | DCP | 107 min.

Director: Charles Vidor

Cast: Gene Kelly, Rita Hayworth, Phil Silvers

Nightclub dancer Rusty (Hayworth) becomes a popular magazine model, which puts a strain on her romance with hoofing partner Danny (Kelly). On loan from MGM to Columbia, Kelly brought his charismatic dancing and acting talents to this Technicolor triumph, one of the performer’s most entertaining vehicles which also features priceless comic hijinks from Silvers and Eve Arden. A gorgeous, eye-popping new 4K restoration from Sony Pictures will be shown.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.