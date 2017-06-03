Cows on the Concourse

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

Cows on the Concourse is a FREE, annual and family-friendly event that kicks off June Dairy Month in Dane County. Hosted on the Capitol Square, kids and adults can meet and greet cows from local dairy farms.

Saturday, June 3, 2017, 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM; Rain or Shine! Downtown Madison.

Event Highlights

  • Visit two cow petting areas – Ask our “Moo Experts” your bovine questions
  • Tempt your taste buds with a melt-in-your-mouth grilled cheese sandwich and wash it down with ice cold milk.  *NEW THIS YEAR*  We will feature a Muenster grilled cheese sandwich, we’re excited too!
  • Learn about the rich dairy tradition in the Badger State and build your dairy knowledge in the Ed‘Moo’cation Zone and Ask a Farmer Zone
  • Kids, check out our athletic stations and learn how dairy products are a part of healthy lifestyle and keep your bodies strong.  Don’t forget to fuel up with ice-cold milk after you exercise!
  • Join in the My Dairyland Scavenger Hunt and visit each zone at Cows on the Concourse.  Learn fun dairy facts and record your answers for a chance to win a free souvenir t-shirt while supplies last
Info

