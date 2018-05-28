CPACC Chicken Barbecue

press release: The Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce (CPACC) is busy preparing for its annual Chicken Barbecue to be held at the American Legion Park on Monday, May 28 (Memorial Day). This wonderful community event, put on by the CPACC, is a great way to kick off the start of summer. Title sponsors Mid Towne Construction Inc. and Midwest Dental help to make this fun day possible!

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Water Street and Park Street and proceeds down Park Street. It concludes with a Memorial Service at American Legion Post 245 one block north of Main at 2217 American Legion Drive. To participate in the parade, simply line up at Plastic Ingenuity (1017 Park Street) at 10am.

Food and beverage sales (chicken dinners and hot dog stand) will commence at the conclusion of the memorial service at American Legion Post 245. DJ Erin Crowley from Musical Memories will entertain the crowd from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. Kids will have a blast with a variety of activities including a bounce house, face painting, glitter tattoos and more from noon to 4:30 p.m. Kickball games will start at 1pm for kids and adults. CPACC will accept monetary donations to support a new Halloween event. A pie and ice cream sale sponsored by the Cross Plains Stingray Swim Team will also be held on site and the pool has free admission.

The Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce encourages you to bring the whole family for a fun and relaxing day.